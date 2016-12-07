MEN'S BASKETBALL: Dibble learning to compete for Beavers

“Honestly I’m 10 times more comfortable now,” said Dibble, in comparison to the first games of the season. “Now I feel like I’m finally clicking and we’re all clicking as a team, and finally getting it flowing.”

Dibble and the Bemidji State men’s basketball team is off to a 1-1 start in NSIC action after a split with Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State last week. Despite ending the road trip with a loss, however, Dibble said it was a positive weekend.

“I think we sent a message because I don’t think many people expected us to play with (St.) Cloud the way we did,” he said of the 98-95 defeat. “We had a lead with three minutes to go, we were right in it. I just think it says a lot about our team and our resilience.”

BSU is 3-4 overall, but Dibble is the only Beaver that has been in the starting lineup for every game this season.

“Peyton is one of those guys that gives you a lot of different things. He’s a big guard that provides matchup problems for other teams,” said head coach Mike Boschee. “He rebounds really well, he scores inside, he can knock down threes, he can drive it. He can do probably a lot more things than he’s really even shown to this point... A lot of positives from Peyton. He’s still learning, he’s still a young pup, but he’s got a huge upside.”

Dibble sits fourth on the team with 8.4 points per game, behind fellow freshman Jai’Vionne Green’s 16.9, junior Sharif Black’s 14.7 and senior Ben Best’s 9.6. With those efforts, along with all other scorers on the team, BSU has reached at least 95 points in three of its last four games.

“We are young, but gosh, we’ve been improving though, too. If you look at us early in the year compared to what we’ve been doing the last three, four games, it’s night and day,” Boschee said. “We’re gonna need production from everybody, and hopefully we’ll continue to get that.”

Dibble netted a season-high 14 points last week at St. Cloud State. But with Northern State and MSU Moorhead coming to town this weekend, the defensive end, as always, will be most important.

“(We’re playing) two of the best offensive teams in the conference, they’re gonna give us everything they’ve got,” said junior Christian Pekarek. “Something we stress all year is defense, defense, defense. It’s gonna win us games… We just really have to be focused in on the defensive end of the court, and good things will happen for us.”

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Beavers will get the Northern Sun’s third-best scoring offense in the Wolves. And at 6 p.m. Saturday, BSU will take on the Dragons, whose 92.9 scoring average is No. 1 in the conference.

“The formula to be really successful is you gotta win all your games at home and then split on the road,” said Boschee. “A lot easier said than done, though. You’re playing two of the best offensive teams in the league, at least statistically over the last few years. So it’ll be a really good challenge for us.”

Dibble wasn’t around for last season’s split against Northern State. The Beavers sealed a 90-89 win on Jan. 22 with a last-second three, only to have an NSU three-point prayer sink Bemidji State 71-69 on Feb. 20. And he missed last year’s two losses to MSUM, both with the Dragons ranked in the top 10.

But now, with a new season and a new team, BSU is ready to compete with some of the NSIC’s top teams.

“We really just wanna go out there and, every game, compete,” Pekarek said. “Show that we can compete with the best in this league and show that we are up there, we’re capable of hopefully winning a championship this year, doing something special. We just really want to show that we’re here with everyone else. We can compete with everyone in this league.”

For Dibble, that means taking it one step at a time.

“I think it’s just a day-by-day process of just constantly getting better and searching for the kind of role you’ve gotta find, what coaches need you to do, what your teammates need you to do, and how you can improve day-by-day,” he said. “Just looking to get better day-by-day is what it’s all about.”