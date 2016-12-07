BSU to host softball camp
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State softball team announced its 2017 Beavers Skills Camp on Wednesday.
The Beavers will host sessions for various skills on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 in the John Glas Fieldhouse on the BSU Campus.
The camp will provide instruction involving fundamentals, skills and drills by the BSU softball coaching staff and players. Camp will be divided into position specific sessions such as pitching/catching, fielding and hitting. The team’s hitting analysis software will be available to provide visual feedback on hitting technique.
Each day will feature two sessions, beginning with pitchers/catchers from noon-1:30 p.m. and ending with hitting and fielding from 2-4 p.m. The Feb. 18 session is open to high schoolers, 14-18 years of age, while Feb. 19 is open to youth, 10-13 years of age. Check in each day begins at 11:30 a.m. for the pitching/catching session and 1:30 p.m. for the hitting and fielding session in the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Registration for one session is $30 while both sessions is $50. The price for registration includes one camp t-shirt if registered by the camp deadline. Walk-up registrations are welcome but not guaranteed a t-shirt.
Contact BSU softball head coach Rick Supinski at 218-755-2072 or at rsupinski@bemidjistate.edu with any questions.