Coleman highlights BSU track and field’s 2016-17 opener

The senior won two of the five events to earn a 40-point victory.

BSU’s new additions performed well, leading the way for a young Beavers team. In addition to Coleman, Savanah Olson placed second in the shot put and Vanessa Rae Lopez took third in the mile.

The two-day event began late Friday with the pentathlon. Coleman, a senior transfer from Tiffin University, was one of the top two finishers in all five events, including wins in the high jump (4-feet, 11-inches) and the long jump (16-4.25). In addition she placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.39 seconds), shot put (28-10.25) and 800-meter run (2:478.30). She totaled 2,948, edging St. Scholastica’s Hannah Russert (2,908) and the rest of the field.

BSU sophomore Christa Benson won the 800-meter dash (2:42.81) and placed fourth with 2,555.

The team competition began early Saturday. Olson, a freshman thrower shined, recording a toss of 42-00.75 in the shot put to finish second in the event. She was also 12th in the weight throw (37-6.50), finishing behind teammate Samara Tobeck, who was eighth (42-8.25).

On the track, Lopez, a senior, opened her first season as a Beaver just seconds off the BSU record in the mile run, clocking a time of 5:25.20. She finished third.

The Beavers return to Bemidji next week when they will host the Super 8 Open at the Gillett Recreation and Fitness Center on Dec. 14.