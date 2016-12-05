FOOTBALL: Beavers' Adams an Academic All-American

The Phoenix, Ariz., native is just the second Beaver all-time to be selected to the Academic All-America First Team, following in the footsteps of former BSU tight end Brian Leonhardt in 2012. Only two other BSU student-athletes have earned Academic All-America status, as Brody Scheff (2011) and Ben McAninch (1998) were awarded second team laurels.

Adams, with a 3.87 GPA in business administration, is just one of three student-athletes from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be named to the Academic All-America First Team in 2016.

Adams ran for the most yards by a Beavers running back since 2013. He totaled 995 yards on the ground with eight rushing touchdowns and added 215 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions. Adams set a BSU single-season record with 7.4 yards per carry and averaged 90.5 rushing yards per game. He set a career high of 179 rushing yards Oct. 1 against University of Mary and rushed for more than 100 yards three times.