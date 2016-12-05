FOOTBALL: BSU's Benham, Olszewski named all-region

Benham was named to the CCA All-Super Region Three First Team defense while Olszewski was slotted on the second team, the first honors on the All-Super Region Three teams.

Benham and Olszewski helped the Beavers secondary stand out as one of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s best as BSU led the conference with 18 interceptions. At the top of the league’s individual interceptions, Benham grabbed a career-high six during his senior season. Olszewski finished third on the team with three picks and brought his career total to 10. The duo also helped BSU rank second in the NSIC in turnovers forced (27), pass defense efficiency (114.7) and passing yards per attempt (6.3).