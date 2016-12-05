BSU lands 24 on Academic All-NSIC Team

To be eligible for the Academic All-NSIC Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.20 or better, be a member of a varsity traveling team and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution with one full year completed at that campus.

Cross Country (2)

Amanda Anderson (Jr., Coon Rapids); Courtney Anderson (So., Lewiston)

Football (6)

Gena Adams (Sr., Phoenix, Ariz.); Mitchell Elbe (Sr., Sayner, Wis.); Nicholas Mehlum (So., Superior, Wis.); Jacob Krause (Jr., Wadena); Evan Tompkins (Jr., Scottsdale, Ariz.); Eric Wunrow (Jr., River Falls, Wis.); Brady Youngberg (So., Barnum)

Soccer (10)

Catherine Arneson (Jr., Fort Collins, Colo.); Natalie Engel (Jr., Maple Grove); Bayley Ertl (Sr., North Branch); Miranda Famestad (Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D.); Anna Fobbe (So., St. Paul); Dani Nelson (So., Woodbury); Sarah Stram (Sr., Elk Grove Village, Ill.); Christine Szurek (Sr., Andover); Raquel Thelen (Jr., Andover); Claire White (So., Rhinelander, Wis.)

Volleyball (6)

Laurel Denney (Jr., Coon Rapids); Hailey Kauling (Sr., Naperville, Ill.); Jordyn Koehn (Jr., Mukwonago, Wis.); Kori Leist (So., Hortonville); Jessica Reega (So., Scottsdale, Ariz.); Jessica Yost (Sr., Bemidji)