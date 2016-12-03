MEN'S BASKETBALL: Huskies top BSU men, 98-95

Black, a junior guard, shot 8-of-14 from the field with 10 free throws, four rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers. The Beavers (3-4, 1-1 NSIC) shot 50 percent from the field, losing for the first time while shooting at least 50 percent.

The Huskies took an early lead with a 6-0 run and extended the lead to a first half high of 10 points, 17-7, seven minutes into the game. Freshman guard Peyton Dibble scored eight points during a five-minute stretch to help bring the Beavers within one point, but SCSU scored eight of the last 12 points in the half to take a 47-42 halftime lead.

Black and freshman guard Jai’Vionne Green combined for 11 points over the first four minutes to tie the game at 56 and Dibble converted an and-one opportunity to give the Beavers their first lead of the night, 59-58. The teams went back and forth the rest of the game. Bemidji State missed two shots that allowed St. Cloud State to take a 94-91 lead. Green scored on a jump shot to bring BSU within one point with 50 seconds remaining. However, BSU was forced to foul and the Huskies converted four free throws to keep the Beavers at bay and pull away.

Five Beavers scored in double-digits, as Green followed Black with 16 points. Dibble added 14 points and senior forward Ben Best and junior guard Christian Pekarek each had 10 points.