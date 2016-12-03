WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers fall short in 2-OT heartbreaker

Everything, that is, except come out on top.

BSU (3-3, 0-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) fell late to the Huskies, 111-107, falling just short of a victory to wrap up the opening NSIC weekend.

The Beavers traded leads with the Huskies (4-2, 2-0 NSIC) for much of the first quarter, but Erica Gartner’s step-back three gave BSU a 20-19 advantage at the end of one.

Bemidji State used the long ball early on in the second. Tatum Sheley and Sam Adamich scored back-to-back-to-back triples as the Beavers regained a 29-27 lead after SCSU took a brief four-point advantage off a 5-0 run to begin the period.

It didn’t stand, however. Chelsea Nooker knocked down a jumper for St. Cloud State, regaining a lead that would hold until the Huskies went into the break up 44-39.

In the third, SCSU shot out with a 10-2 run to take a 54-41 lead. But the Beavers chipped away, getting back within five at 66-61 by quarter’s end.

Things were starting to look dire with 6:35 to play when the deficit hit 14, but BSU worked its way back to an 88-88 tie by the end of regulation.

The first overtime remained within a single possession throughout, and the teams deadlocked at 95 after the extra period.

The Huskies got the better of BSU in the second overtime, forcing Bemidji State into a fouling situation late and coming away with the 111-107 win.

Sheley paced the Beavers with a career-high 26 points. Sydney Arrington added 23, and Aimee Pelzer finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Betsy McDonald was the difference for SCSU, racking up 41 points, complemented by Chelsea Nooker’s 28 and Andrea Thomas’ 20.