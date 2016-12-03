WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall 3-2 in Mankato

The Mavericks (4-12-2, 2-11-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored a barrage of goals early in the game to pull ahead 3-0 in the first 6:04 of the game.

Sara Bustad needed only 2:14 to get MSU on the board. Emily Antony scored at 4:55 of the first while Anna-Maria Fiegert found the back of the net at 6:04 of the frame to cap the scoring surge.

Radke tallied the first collegiate goal of her career off a pass from Alexis Joyce to get the Beavers (6-11-1, 4-11-1 WCHA) on the scoresheet at 15:50 of the period.

The freshman struck again late in the second with a power-play goal that cut the deficit to 3-2 going into the final frame. Haley Mack and Abby Halluska were credited with assists on the play.

BSU won the shot battle in the third period 10-4 but were unable to score the equalizer as MSU held on to the 3-2 victory.

The Beavers went 1-for-2 on the power play while preventing the Mavericks from scoring on either of their two opportunities.

Brittni Mowat saved 17 shots in 58:45 of action in net but was handed the loss after allowing the three goals. She moves to 5-10-1 on the season.

Bemidji State will venture away from WCHA play as the Beavers finish the first half of the season with a trip to Rochester, N.Y. where they will face the Rochester Institute of Technology. The two-game non-conference series begins Friday at 1:05 p.m. and wraps up at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

MSU 3 0 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, MSU, Bustad (Boyd, Davidson), 2:14; 2, MSU, Antony (McLaughlin), 4:55; 3, MSU, Fiegert (Davidson, Boyd), 6:04; 4, BSU, Radke (Joyce), 15:50.

Second period -- 5, BSU, Radke 2 (Mack, Halluska), 17:06, PP.

Third period -- no scoring

Saves -- Mowat (BSU) 17; Quade (MSU) 23.