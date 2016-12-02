MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU wins overtime thriller over Duluth

The Beavers (3-3, 1-0 NSIC) led 32-23 at the break but the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1 NSIC) outscored the visitors 45-36 in the second half.

Trevor Entwisle nailed a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the game to give UMD a 68-66 lead, its first of the second half.

However, Jai’Vionne Green laid the ball up with 12 ticks left in regulation to tie the game at 68-all and sent it to overtime.

The Bulldogs got out to a 72-68 lead in the extra session a Sharif Black jumper and a Ben Best and-one worked it back to a tie game at 73-all with 2:40 left.

It took until there were nine seconds remaining for Logan Bader to get the game-winner for BSU with his layup that delivered the 75-73 win.

Green led the Beavers with 20 points while Peyton Dibble added 13 points and Bader 11. Best tallied 12 points off the bench.

Bemidji State continues the opening weekend of NSIC play with a 6 p.m. matchup at St. Cloud State tonight.