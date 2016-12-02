WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: UMD holds off Beavers

Aimee Pelzer finished with 19 points, scoring 13 in the second half for the Beavers (2-3, 0-1 NSIC) against the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 NSIC) in Duluth.

Pelzer ended the second half shooting shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 from behind the arc. The Beavers held a lead of as large as eight points in the first half, but entered halftime trailing by 12.

Though the Bulldogs took advantage of multiple runs in the first half, BSU opened the second on a 6-0 run thanks to Sam Adamich’s two 3-pointers on the night. Pelzer landed two of her 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Beavers outscored the Bulldogs in the period, 19-15.

Allison Cordes, Adamich and Hanna Zerr contributed to another run to begin the fourth quarter and cut the UMD lead to just three points at 60-57 with eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs utilized another run to pull ahead and win their first conference game of the season.

Sierra Senske followed Pelzer in scoring with 17 points while she led the team with seven rebounds. Zerr finished with 13 points while Cordes added 11. Pelzer added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Bemidji State finishes the NSIC opening weekend at St. Cloud State on Saturday. The Beavers and Huskies tip-off at 4 p.m. from Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.