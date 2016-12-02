The Beavers (12-4-1, 12-0-1-1 WCHA) extended their league lead to 11 points over the Huskies (9-7-3, 8-3-2-1 WCHA) in the WCHA standings with the win.

Charlie O’Connor led BSU with a goal and an assist while Kyle Bauman tallied a shorthanded, game-winning goal. Goaltender Michael Bitzer saved 26 of 27 shots faced.

Tech took the lead with Michael Neville’s goal at the 11:36 mark of the first period.

However, the 1-0 advantage lasted less than a minute.

Gerry Fitzgerald won the resulting face-off before Brendan Harms won a battle for the puck behind the Tech net and found Leo Fitzgerald for a one-timer goal. The goal was his third of the year, which came in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing time due to an injury.

The Beavers were down a man at 5:15 of the second period when Kyle Bauman gave the team its first lead of the game. The goal was BSU’s second shorthanded goal in as many games. O’Connor picked up an assist on the play.

The third period was a defensive affair that saw the Beavers record only four shots on goal. BSU killed off two penalties and O’Connor added an empty-net goal with only 23 seconds left to preserve the win.

Bemidji State will try to extend its lead in the league standings when it faces Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. tonight in the series finale.

Bemidji State 3, Michigan Tech 1

BSU 1 1 1 -- 3

MTU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, MTU, Neville (Beretta, Watson), 11:36; 2, BSU, L. Fitzgerald (Harms), 12:30.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Bauman (O’Connor), 5:15, SH.

Third period -- 4, BSU, O’Connor (unassisted), 19:37 (empty net).

Saves -- BSU, Bitzer: 26; MTU, Redmond: 22.