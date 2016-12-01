“You’re frustrated when you only score two goals on a weekend, and one was a power play goal and one was a penalty shot,” the BSU head coach said after the Beavers were swept in the series by scores of 4-1 and 3-1. “We have to get some 5-on-5 offense, but you can’t just push a panic button.”

After all, the Beavers are still 11-4-1 overall and still unbeaten in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. They’re 11-0-1 and have an eight-point lead over second-place Michigan Tech in the league standings.

How convenient, then, that the Beavers are facing those second-place Huskies this weekend. The top two teams in the WCHA will meet in Houghton, Mich., with six big points on the line. Both games are scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Central at Tech’s John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

For the Beavers, it’s a chance to test their mettle after the disappointing losses to Princeton.

“We have to face adversity at some point, and I’d rather it be earlier in the year than later,” BSU junior defenseman Brett Beauvais said. “Having this kind of setback is good for us this weekend going into a tough place to play like Houghton.”

“Sometimes you’re outshooting the opponent, sometimes you have more chances, and the puck’s just not going into the net,” BSU junior forward Kyle Bauman said, noting that the Beavers had more shots and chances than Princeton in both games. “It was a tough weekend but I think we’ve been playing well all year. We can’t get away from that. We need to have confidence as a team going into Tech, knowing we're the better team and just taking it to them.”

The Huskies -- last season’s WCHA co-champions -- are 9-6-3 overall, 8-2-2 in the WCHA and have lost once in their last 10 games after losing their first four.

Freshman goaltender Angus Redmond has been a main catalyst for Tech’s resurgence. After neither of the team’s two veteran goalies managed to secure the job, Redmond has started each of the Huskies’ last eight games and has allowed just 13 goals in that span. The Huskies also scored 34 goals in front of him in that span after managing just 18 in their first eight games.

“They’ve got four defensemen with seven or more points, three defensemen in double figures in points, it just tells you how much offense they can generate from the blue line,” Serratore said. “And Redmond in nets has just dialed in over the course of the last eight, nine games.

“They’re a team that’s playing extremely well right now. They’re one of the top teams in the league and they’re a team everybody knew would be competing for a WCHA title before the season.”

The Beavers currently have 35 points and are eight ahead of the Huskies’ 27. Even with a sweep, Tech won’t catch BSU, but the Huskies sure will make things interesting if they earn three or more points.

“Bemidji was running away with our league, but we have a chance to pull them a little bit closer to us,” Huskies head coach Mel Pearson said. “It’s a big series this early in the year.”

Tech has only lost twice in league play -- they were swept by Minnesota State in Mankato on the second weekend of the season. They also tied twice -- winning a three-on-three overtime and losing a shootout.

The Beavers still have yet to lose a conference game.

“We’ve done a good job of giving ourselves a cushion, but now you’re obviously going into a hornet's nest there,” Serratore said. “It’s a very difficult arena to play in, and they’re a very good hockey team who is playing the best hockey of anyone in the WCHA.”