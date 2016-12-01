WOMEN’S HOCKEY: BSU looks for a chance to make a run

BSU hopes they can start something this weekend when they take on Minnesota State today and Saturday in Mankato. Both games are scheduled for 2:07 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless Center.

The Mavericks are 3-11-2 overall and 1-10-1 in the conference. The win against Ohio State last month was their first-ever conference win under head coach John Harrington, who took over last season. The Mavs were 0-25-3 in the league a season ago.

“They beat Ohio State and they pushed North Dakota to OT in Grand Forks,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said of MSU. “It's going to be a battle. They’re well-coached. I’m sure they're looking at it as an opportunity to leapfrog us in the standings. And if we want to make a run here, we have to get going. This is our opportunity.”

The Beavers have struggled to win games, but they haven’t been playing poorly. Last weekend against Minnesota in Minneapolis, they managed just one goal in the series with the Gophers despite getting some quality chances.

“We did the best we could. Our power play came up empty, which could have helped,” Scanlan said. “And both Saturday and Sunday we had great first periods and came out of it with nothing to show for it. For us to get a lead against a team like that is very important. When you’re chasing, when you get behind, it just makes it that much more difficult. You make a mistake, they take advantage of it.”

In both games BSU managed 11 shots on net but were held scoreless.

“We played pretty hard and we battled hard,” said BSU senior defender Madison Hutchison, who scored the Beavers’ lone goal of the series in the second period of game two. “We have to make sure those first periods, we don’t let up in the second and third periods.”

“We’re getting chances, and that’s the big thing,” Scanlan added. “If we’re going through games and not getting any, I’d be concerned, but both games this weekend we had great chances. We had some great zone time and good looks. We have to keep getting chances and eventually they’re going to keep going in.”

The Beavers also got typically excellent goaltending from senior Brittni Mowat, who made 92 saves on the weekend.

“I’m really proud of Brit,” Scanlan said. “The leadership she showed in a real tough situation. She could have had every right to just throw the white flag and give up but she kept kicking it. That’s being a true leader.”