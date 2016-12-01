Defensive effort key for BSU men’s hoops

“I think our focus has been on defense the whole time,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said, despite leading his team to back-to-back 100 point games. “Our focus is (that) we’re trying to defend as well as we possibly can, and that’s gotta continue to improve.”

The Beavers (2-3) closed out non-conference play on Tuesday with a 101-58 win over Northland College, but the defensive side will heavily determine their fate moving forward in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

“We can score all we want, but if the opponents outscore us by one, we lose the game,” Ben Best said. “We just gotta lock down mentally and physically and be focused on the defensive end, and then offensive will take care of itself. Then hopefully at the end of the game, we’re up on top.”

But despite a defensive focus, Bemidji State has still found the ways to score the ball. Freshman Jai’Vionne Green paces BSU with a 16.4 scoring average, which is eighth in the NSIC and second among freshman. Junior Sharif Black is close behind at 14.0 points-per-game, and Best sits third at a 9.0 per-game mark.

The Beavers will need that trio, as well as the rest of the team, to contribute if it wants to see success on the road this weekend. Bemidji State takes on Minnesota Duluth (0-4) at 8 p.m. tonight, then St. Cloud State (3-5) at 6 p.m. on Saturday to open NSIC action.

“We just want to continue to improve, continue to get better at all the areas that we’ve been struggling with,” Boschee said. “You can’t underestimate the importance of team chemistry and team unity. Guys rooting for each other.

“I think it’s almost impossible to be successful if you don’t have guys supporting each other and rooting for each other, hoping they do well. And hopefully that can continue to grow, as well, as we head into the conference schedule.”

If it starts with defense, it very well may end in wins.

“This weekend is gonna be huge,” said Best. “Duluth and St. Cloud are not easy teams. Every year it’s always a battle, big rivalry. We’ve gotta be physically and mentally ready to go out and play Friday/Saturday, back-to-back, and hopefully get a sweep.”