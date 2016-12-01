"The hips hurt," Wilkins said of the painful injury that kept him sidelined from the ice for nearly two seasons. "Especially trying to sprawl out for desperation saves, you need some healthy hips."

After seeing game action in 15 games during his freshman year, that lingering hip injury kept him out for the entire 2014-15 season and nearly prevented him from seeing the ice at all in 2015-16. Wilkins played in one period on Feb. 20, 2016—the final frame of a 9-2 BSU loss to Michigan Tech.

The injury flared up again at the end of the season and Wilkins again had surgery on the hip this summer—his second.

That might have discouraged some, but the junior from Calgary, Alberta, kept a cool head. He worked extensively with Bill Crews and the rest of the BSU athletic training staff in order to be game-ready. He's been scratched from just three games this season.

"There's always negative thoughts, but part of being an athlete is staying positive, setting goals, achieving them and making sure you're getting better every day," he said.

Staying positive payed off for Wilkins. He got the start last Saturday against Princeton—his first since a March 15, 2014, playoff game at Ferris State.

"It was awesome," Wilkins said. "I was working really hard to get back out there. It was almost three years. It's a little different atmosphere in a game compared to in practice, but I shook off the nerves and did my best."

Although the Beavers lost to Princeton 3-1, Wilkins made 20 saves in his season debut. All three goals he allowed were tough ones—including one kicked in by his own teammate and another seeing-eye fluttering wrist shot in which he was screened.

"You can't fault him for any one of those goals," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "He played well. I was happy for him."

"Everybody was just so happy for him to get the opportunity to play in net," BSU junior defenseman Brett Beauvais said of Wilkins. "The guy never complains, he always has a smile coming into the rink, so for him to be able to play, we were happy about it. It didn't go the way we wanted it to go but we know he'll be back here working hard in practice this week."

Wilkins was giving normal starter Michael Bitzer a spell in net, mainly because it was a nonconference series and Bitzer had, coming into Saturday, played every minute for BSU this season. He has a 1.46 goals against average and a .938 save percentage.

And because of the way Bitzer has been playing—not to mention the fact the Beavers have four goalies on the roster this year—Wilkins knows more playing time might be slim. Senior Reid Mimmack and freshman Jack Bugart have yet to see any playing time yet this season.

"He's been playing awesome, and he's a great role model," Wilkins said of Bitzer. "It's fun to just watch him and take notes from him, really. Because you never know when the team's going to need you, so you have to stay positive and be a good teammate."

The Beavers take on Michigan Tech this weekend—which was the site of Wilkins' first two collegiate starts and also the last team he faced in that 9-2 rout in February.

"That game wasn't good," Wilkins said. "But we're a little different team this year. We're a confident group. We think if we continue to do things the right way we'll have success against them."