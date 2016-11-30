And although the nerves will be there, the Beavers still want to earn something for the first time in the Chelsea DeVille era: a road win.

“I hope we’re ready,” said the second-year head coach. “I know we’re excited-ready. But we will definitely see if we are physically and skill-wise ready, up for the task… against some really talented teams, especially on the road.”

BSU (3-1) went 0-12 on the road last season, DeVille’s first. But this year’s team isn’t content with doing it again.

“We know that we can, as long as come out and play strong basketball, we can beat any team on any given night that’s in the Northern Sun,” said Sierra Senske. “I know we’re all really excited. First conference game, get the nerves out. We’re really excited to get flowing into conference (play).”

Bemidji State is pitted against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend, familiar foes in less familiar territory, playing on the road and without a home-court advantage. But DeVille wouldn’t want to open up NSIC play any other way.

“That’s the best thing. I’m glad we’re on the road right away,” she said. “We haven’t won a road game since I’ve been the coach here… We need to be tough enough to win some road games and put a statement out.”

The first chance begins at 6 p.m. Friday against the Bulldogs, followed by a 4 p.m. matchup versus the Huskies on Saturday.

“Just trying to get those first games under our belt (is important). I think those are the nerve games in the conference,” said freshman guard Erica Gartner. “Everything goes from here. So just getting on the right foot, starting well there, is a big key.”

The Beavers haven’t had an opening-weekend win in conference play since 2012. DeVille knows the challenges, but she isn’t letting that be a cop-out.

“Whether you’re the top team in any conference or you’re the bottom-tiered team, it’s tough to win on the road,” she said -- especially so after a long bus ride. “That’s tough, but we aren’t really fond of excuses on our coaching staff.”