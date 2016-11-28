Pannek scored two goals and assisted on both of senior forward Dani Cameranesi’s two in a 4-1 win by Minnesota ((13-1-2, 11-1-2-2 WCHA).

Bemidji State goaltender Brittni Mowat made 42 saves to give her 92 total on the weekend. Captain Madison Hutchinson broke through with a goal for the Beavers (5-10-1, 3-10-1-0 WCHA), who sit tied for sixth place in the WCHA with Ohio State. BSU has seven of the last eight games and is 1-8-1 in its last 10.

Out-shooting Minnesota 11-10 in the first period, Bemidji State opened Sunday’s game aggressively to put the home team on its heels. Gopher goaltender Sidney Peters was tested and forced to be focused. Abby Halluska nearly gave the Beavers an early lead on her first shift of the game and Peters stopped Bailey Wright minutes later on a partial breakaway.

Bemidji State drew two power plays in the opening 11:09, but were unable to take advantage. That ultimately came back to hurt the Beavers. BSU’s power play finished 0-7 on the weekend.

With Carley Esse in the penalty box, Minnesota needed ten seconds on its first power play to start the scoring and take a lead it never relinquished.

“In any game getting the lead is huge," said Pannek. "Against (Bemidji) especially. They’re really good at blocking shots and carrying pucks. They have a really talented goalie. So anytime you get a first goal on any team, especially at home, we like to play with that lead and work on extending it. I thought we did a really good job of getting pucks to the net."

The Gophers didn’t sit back. 17 seconds later Pannek caught Mowat out of position to make it 2-0.

Hutchinson cut the lead to one 12:16 into the second period by crashing the net. Her effort was rewarded for her fourth goal of the season.

Cameranesi, who finished with four goals in two games, restored the two goal lead less than six minutes later.

“That next goal was huge for us. It didn’t let (Bemidji) back in as they probably would have hoped,” Pannek said.

Any offensive momentum coming out of the locker room during the third period was erased 27 seconds in when Bemidji’s Lauren Miller was given a five minute major for boarding. The Beavers successfully stopped Minnesota during the major, but spent the rest of the game playing defense and relying on Mowat’s goaltending.

The Gophers outshot Bemidji State 25-4 in the third period with Cameranesi adding her second of the game with 11:29 remaining in regulation.

Bemidji State concludes its first half next weekend against Minnesota State. Both Friday and Saturday’s games in Mankato begin at 2:07 p.m.