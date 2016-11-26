It was the first time the Beavers (11-4-1) have been swept since Oct. 21-22 at North Dakota and their first losing streak of any kind since that same series.

“I think we kinda shot ourselves in the foot (on Friday night), but we played pretty well tonight,” said BSU senior Nate Arentz, who scored BSU’s lone goal -- a shorthanded penalty shot strike. “I thought we took a step forward from last night, but things aren’t always going to go your way.”

BSU fired 84 shot attempts at Princeton backup goaltender Ben Halford but only one -- Arentz’s -- made it into the back of the net.

“I can’t remember the last time we took 84 shots,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “That’s unheard of. We took a lot of looks at the offensive zone, but we didn’t have a lot of second-chance opportunities… again, 84 shot attempts, 44 on net, we had enough shot attempts to win it but kudos has to go to their goaltender.”

Halford, who was seeing his first game action this year, gave up only the penalty shot goal.

Arentz was hooked by Princeton’s Ryan Siiro right in front of the Tiger net and in full view of the referee and was able to bury the shot five-hole at the 15:55 mark of the second.

That turned out to be it for the Beavers’ offense.

The Tigers (2-6-1) scored twice in the second period to take the lead, both credited to David Hallisey.

The junior forward scored an even-strength goal at the 11:33 mark then getting credit for a power play strike at 16:25.

The second goal was scored just after the Beavers were called for too many men on the ice -- Phil Marinaccio played the puck while going off to the bench for a change.

Hallisey sent a few good shots at BSU goaltender Jesse Wilkins just off the faceoff bit it looked like the puck went in off the skate of BSU’s Charlie O’Connor, which gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

In the third period the Beavers outshot the Tigers 16-3 but Princeton got some insurance midway through the final frame when Quin Pompi’s seeing-eye shot through traffic fluttered past Wilkins for the goal.

Unlike Friday night the Tigers didn’t manage to get the empty-netter but a late penalty on O’Connor killed any chances BSU might have had at an extra-attacker equalizer.

“We played the right game,” Serratore said. “We could have won that game, but that’s hockey. We’ve been on the other side of that too. We won some games this year we probably shouldn’t have. But our guys played a good 60-minute hockey game. That’s all you can ask.”

Wilkins, who hadn’t seen action since a relief appearance Feb. 20, 2016, made 20 saves to take the loss. The senior from Calgary hadn’t started since March 15, 2014.

Serratore had planned on giving BSU junior Michael Bitzer, who had played every minute for the Beavers until Saturday, a rest.

“Wilky played well. Those goals, either he couldn’t see or they went off somebody’s skate,” Arentz said. “He was calm, and he hadn’t played in a while, so it was nice to see him get one under his belt. He’s a good goalie, so I’m happy he was in tonight.”

The Beavers return to the ice next week when they are back in WCHA action against second-place Michigan Tech in Houghton. At presstime the Beavers were 11 points ahead of Tech in the standings.

PU 0 2 1-- 3

BSU 1 0 0-- 1

First Period -- 1, BSU, Arentz (Unassisted), 15:55, SH, PS. Penalties -- PU, Nelson (Holding), 7:23; BSU, Sjodahl (Slashing), 14:57; PU, Siiro (Hooking), 15:55.

Second Period -- 2, PU, Hallisey 1 (Robinson, Pompi), 11:33; PU, Hallisey 2 (Cressey, Teves), 16:25, PP. Penalties -- PU, Cressey (Hooking), 1:09; BSU, Harms (Hooking), 4:45; PU, Nelson (Cross Checking), 9:11; BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 16:17.

Third Period -- 4, PU, Pompi (Anderson, Grande), 9:35. Penalties -- BSU, O’Connor (Tripping), 19:01; PU, Riche (Interference), 19:48.