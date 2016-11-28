“We stress ‘Not me, all we,’ so that was big tonight,” Christian Pekarek said. “They can’t guard just one player, they have to guard all of us. It’s nice to have that balance.”

After battling back and forth for the beginning of the first half, the Beavers (1-3) took off for 16 straight points to take a 34-12 lead.

But although everything clicked for BSU during the hot streak, UWS (1-4) responded shortly after with an 11-0 run of their own. It cut their 22-point deficit in half, but Ben Best broke it with a layup, sparking another 10-0 spurt for Bemidji State.

By the half, BSU was up to a 48-29 lead.

And again in the second half, the Beavers traded buckets to begin the period. But they proved to be too much for the Yellowjackets, expanding their lead throughout the final 20 minutes. It hit 33 after Sharif Black had a 5-point possession -- an and-one layup plus two free throws due to a UWS technical -- capping off an 8-0 BSU run.

After UW-Superior ran off seven of the next nine, Bemidji State closed out the game on a 12-0 spurt, surpassing the century mark en route to the 104-67 victory.

“I thought our guys did a good job tonight,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “I think no matter who we played tonight, we would have played at a pretty high level. And that’s what we’re striving for. Just consistency.”

Black ended the night with a career-high 26 points while dishing out six assists. Five other Beavers reached double-digit scoring: Will Harvey (15), Jai’Vionne Green (14), Pekarek (14), Shane White (12) and Best (11).

The triple-digit showcase was Bemidji State’s highest offensive mark since a 122-61 win over Finlandia on Nov. 21, 2012.

“It was fun to watch them move the basketball and share it,” said Boschee. “It seemed like no one cared about ‘me,’ it was a lot about ‘we,’ and that’s what you always want to see.”

The Beavers will now look towards their 6 p.m. matchup with Northland College on Tuesday, wrapping up their non-conference schedule at the BSU Gymnasium.

“We’ve got a big game coming up now though on Tuesday,” Pekarek said. “We celebrate this one tonight, then we gotta focus up.”

UWS 29 38 -- 67

BSU 48 56 -- 104

WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR (1-4) -- Kalien 3-5 5-5 14; Monteiro 4-10 2-4 13; Preisler 3-4 0-0 8; Scott 3-10 1-2 7; Lander 3-6 0-0 6; Coleman 2-12 2-2 6; Gutter 3-5 0-1 6; Strege 1-2 0-0 3; Oswald 1-4 0-0 2; Sellers 1-4 0-0 2; Keller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-14 67.

BEMIDJI STATE (1-3) -- Black 9-16 6-6 26; Harvey 7-10 0-2 15; Pekarek 4-6 4-4 14; Green 6-12 0-1 14; White 5-6 2-2 12; Best 5-9 1-1 11; Dibble 2-4 0-0 5; Bader 2-4 0-0 4; McNallan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-68 13-16 104.