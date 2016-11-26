WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Senske, BSU rout Crown College 85-31

Sierra Senske paced the Beavers (3-1) early on, racking up 10 quick points and five rebounds, including a personal 6-0 run that saw BSU off to a 16-7 lead late in the first.

Although she carried it over into the second, Bemidji State still couldn’t control the game’s sloppy pace. In response, BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille called a timeout, and her team answered.

Out of the break, Senske nailed an and-one layup and the free throw, followed by a steal and a score from Aimee Pelzer, vaulting the Beavers to a 30-11 advantage.

“When we snapped the ball around and we had good passes, we got good shots and good looks,” said DeVille. “I thought all that was better after that timeout.”

Tatum Sheley tacked on another four points before the break, as BSU headed into the half up 36-14.

And Bemidji State came out even sharper in the third.

A 12-0 run started the second half for the Beavers, which included five from Pelzer. The Storm broke the run with a Nicole Kucza jumper -- just their second field goal since the first quarter -- but the 48-16 score was insurmountable for Crown College.

Erica Gartner capped off the third with an underhanded scoop for the dish to Senske on the block, then made a pair of free throws for a 63-25 advantage heading into the fourth.

BSU outscored the Storm 22-6 in the last 10 minutes, resulting in a convincing 85-31 final.

“We took steps. We’re not there yet by any means, but we did get better from where we were at last week,” said DeVille. “I definitely thought we saw some steps taken in the right direction, especially defensively.”

Senske’s 22 points and nine rebounds led all players, while Tatum Sheley also reached double-digits with 13 points. Pelzer, Haley Zerr and Hanna Zerr all finished with nine, as well.

Hannah Malone scored seven points to pace the Storm, but the team couldn’t overcome 29 turnovers in comparison to its 31 points.

“We just wanted to get something out of it,” Senske said of the game. “We wanted to learn, we wanted to get better.

“I think that we can be proud of this win… It was just kinda a game for us to get better and propel us going into conference play next weekend.”

It begins on Friday, as the Beavers head to Minnesota Duluth for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Bulldogs.