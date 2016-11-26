BSU's senior goaltender finished with 47 saves Saturday afternoon as Minnesota defeated the Beavers 4-0 at Ridder Arena, in the first of an eight-game road trip BSU (5-9-1, 3-9-1-0 WCHA) takes away from Sanford Center.

"Going into the third period down one we would take that every time coming down here. (Minnesota) made some plays," BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. "It doesn't matter if Britt stands on her head, which she did. If you don't score, you're not going to win."

Mowat's 47 saves ties for the second-most the senior goalie has made in her career. She had 50 saves against Ohio State on Nov. 9, 2013. She stopped 47 in a Halloween 2014 tie at Ridder Arena.

Her success against Minnesota is something Gopher players have in the back of their minds. Mowat's shutout October 8th in Bemidji remains the only defeat for the two-time defending national champions this season.

"We hype (Bemidji) up a lot more because we've struggled playing them. Having that mentality that the more shots we take, the more go in and getting in front of the net is a key to us," Minnesota senior forward Kate Schipper said. "Taking them seriously, but not too seriously is a big deal for us."

Senior forward Dani Cameranesi scored twice for the Gophers (12-1-2, 10-1-2-2 WCHA). Her first came after a scoreless first period when she tapped in a loose puck past Mowat with 6:16 remaining in the second.

With none of their 12 attempts hitting the net, the Beavers officially did not have a shot on goal in the second period. Prior to that, junior forward Bailey Wright came close to giving Bemidji State an early lead off of a rebound when her shot went just wide.

A flurry of chances early in the third period were stopped by Minnesota goalie Sidney Peters, who finished with 18 saves. Bemidji had 22 shot attempts blocked.

"As much of a key as it is to get shots on net it is one to keep shots away from our D-zone. We've been working on it in practice," said Cameranesi, who leads the nation with 16 goals.

Gophers junior Kelly Pannek broke open the scoring dam with 10:41 remaining in regulation for the first of three Minnesota goals in a 7:57 stretch. Cameranesi scored her second on a behind the goal pass by Nicole Schammel. Schipper added her second of the season on the power play.

Prior to the goals Mowat had stopped the Gophers on three different breakaway attempts.

Meanwhile, the Beavers' defense kept Minnesota's sticks away from several more chances. Scanlan said after the game that he would take the intensity of the game and effort from his team and put it towards today's series finale. And of course continue to rely on Mowat's goaltending. The puck will drop at 2:07 p.m. today.

"She certainly gave us an opportunity," he said. "She was outstanding."

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

MINN 0 1 3 -- 4

First Period—No scoring. Penalties—BSU, Kaasa (Checking), 2:19; MINN, Piazza (Holding), 11:01.

Second Period—1, MINN, Cameranesi 1 (Schipper, Pannek), 13:44, PP. Penalties—BSU, Joyce (Cross-Checking), 12:22.

Third Period—2, MINN, Pannek (Baldwin, Cameranesi), 9:19; 3, MINN, Cameranesi 2 (Schammel), 14:57; 4, MINN, Schipper (Pannek, Potomak), 17:16, PP. Penalties—MINN, Cline (Interference), 10:03; BSU, Hunt (Tripping), 15:28.