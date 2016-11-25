MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU looking for home-court boost

After plenty of tough road tests so far this season, the Beavers (0-3) return to Bemidji to host Wisconsin-Superior at 4 p.m. today and then Northland College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We haven’t tasted much success, at least in a victory column,” said head coach Mike Boschee. “At the same time, I still wanted to give them a tough experience where they can learn to grow from, maybe make the most strides from, and roll from there.”

BSU took on three Division I schools -- North Dakota in a scrimmage plus Northern Iowa and Minnesota in exhibitions -- and lost to three other Division II teams since. But UW-Superior and Northland are both Division III programs, which could provide a confidence boost if the Beavers come out strong. And playing on its home court could make things a little easier, as well.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it. I think our players are looking forward to it,” Boschee said of playing host. “Most teams across the country play a lot better at home, and we certainly hope that’s the case for us.”

Nevertheless, BSU will still have to earn it.

“They’re two quality teams,” said Boschee of his upcoming opponents. “I don’t think it’s gonna be anything easy because we’ve been struggling scoring and just shooting the basketball in general, so they’ll be two tough teams for us to play against.”

The two matchups will propel Bemidji State into NSIC action, where Boschee knows plenty of season remains.

“Conference play is still the most important part of any season, and we still have a chance to do some good things there,” he said. “We’ll improve. We’ll get better. Let’s just hope that we can get better and that we can play at consistently a higher level than what we are right now.”