The Beavers (2-1) are coming off a split last weekend, defeating Northland College 72-56 on Friday before falling 91-58 to Fort Hays State on Saturday. But against Crown College tonight, head coach Chelsea DeVille is expecting much more from her players.

“For us, that’s just saying, ‘Who’s gonna show up to play? Who wants to work hard? Who wants to guard hard, cut hard?’” she said. “All the little things, who’s gonna do the little things? That’s who I’m gonna play right now.”

BSU just snuck out a win over Division III Northland, then found itself down 80-28 against Fort Hays State after three quarters before the Tigers emptied their bench. For DeVille, those performances weren’t acceptable.

“It wasn’t a good win for us against Northland. It was a win that they could be thankful that we got away with the victory, but we didn’t earn it, we didn’t deserve it, it wasn’t a good win for us,” she said. “Fort Hays is good, we have to give them credit. But when you’re down 50 to a Division II team... There will be a lot of teaching and a lot will come out of it. Now it’s just how our kids will respond afterwards.”

The Beavers get their chance at 6 p.m. tonight against the Storm.

“Right now I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get back on track,” said DeVille. “Same thing is gonna go for Crown, I want to be proud of a win, not just get by. There’s no more games where you’re gonna be able to just get by.”

The matchup is Bemidji State’s final non-conference game, as NSIC play begins next weekend. But DeVille knows that tonight’s contest can help erase last weekend’s struggles and head into the conference schedule on the right note.

“We can show ourselves that we can turn the corner a little bit on who we are as a team,” she said. “It’s the effort plays. The effort makes it. No loss is a good loss, but it (was) a wakeup call.”