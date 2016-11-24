MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers face unfamiliar foe in Princeton

Even BSU’s regular non-conference opponents -- the likes of North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota, etc. -- are well-known to the Beavers and their fans.

This week, however, will be a bit different. The No. 10-ranked Beavers will step out of WCHA play -- and away from the Midwestern schools of the WCHA, NCHC and Big Ten they normally face -- when they host Princeton of the ECAC this weekend at the Sanford Center (7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

“It’s good to step away from conference a little bit. There’s a little different intensity level with the conference games, but it’s nice to get out and play someone a little different, someone that you don’t know,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “And that’s the one thing I’m excited about. Sometimes you just want to play. We work hard during the week preparing for a particular team and there’s some of these teams we know so well year in and year out when we play them, it’s kind of refreshing to go out and play someone new.”

The Tigers (0-6-1) have played just seven games so far, since the six Ivy League schools in the ECAC start later due to academic schedules.

Other than their record, though, the Beavers (11-2-1, 11-0-1 WCHA) don’t know much about the Tigers -- or other ECAC teams, for that matter.

“It’s definitely going to be a little bit different,” said BSU senior forward Brendan Harms. “Since I’ve been here, I don’t think we’ve even played any teams from that conference, I’m pretty sure. But we have to prepare the same way. These games are huge. Every game is big for us at this point and we want to keep the ball rolling.”

“This team, we’ve heard they’re pretty young and working their way up the ladder,” junior forward Jay Dickman said. “They might have been struggling at the beginning of the year but it doesn’t matter. We struggled last year, came back and got on a run. All it takes is one game to turn things around and click.”

Serratore said because Princeton and BSU are virtual unknowns to one another, it adds a different element compared to playing a team like, for example, North Dakota or Duluth.

“The thing we don’t know that we know with the teams we’re playing on a regular basis is the personnel,” he said. “We don’t know the personnel very well with Princeton, but at the end of the day, sometimes you just have drop the puck and play and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Beavers, then, will try and focus on their own systems more than worrying about Tigers senior goalie Colton Phinney, who has played in all but two games for Princeton since his sophomore season.

“It’s exciting to play different opponents. It’s exciting to play teams from the east,” Serratore said. “But the biggest thing this week is we’re trying to concentrate on our play. On what we’re doing. We’re kinda getting back to some basics and we’re just trying to get our timing back, get sharp and tactically talk about a lot of things. I think it’s a good week for that.”

BSU’s defense is currently the best in the country and has allowed just 19 goals in 14 games (1.36 GAA). Junior goaltender Michael Bitzer has that identical GAA -- second in the country -- and is fifth with a .943 save percentage. Princeton has scored just 13 goals in seven games (one of the worst in the country), with Eric Robinson netting five of those.

The Beavers still haven’t had a bye week this season, but Dickman -- who had two points last weekend in BSU’s sweep of Northern Michigan -- said the Beavers are having too much fun on this current eight-game unbeaten streak to worry about taking a break.

“It’s a lot of fun. We’re having a good time,” he said. “Obviously when you’re winning you’re going to be having an even better time. I think we’re playing so well that when we make mistakes we fix them and we’re still getting the wins.”

BSU is currently in first place in the conference and 14 points ahead of second-place Michigan Tech, who they will face next weekend in Houghton, Mich.

“It’s a simple formula, when you win you get rewarded,” Serratore said. “When you know your fate’s in your own hands, it’s a good spot to be in. The last couple years, we’ve been chasing teams. We’re being chased right now. It’s nice being on that side.”