Before ever stepping foot in the classroom or on the court, the soon-to-be freshman spent a week of his summer in the Pacific Northwest, trading basketball shoes for hiking boots and lacing them up for Washington’s tallest challenge: a hike ascending Mount Rainier.

“I always (explored) some wildernesses in Michigan as a kid growing up. Camping, hiking, canoeing -- anything outdoors has always been my thing,” said Baumgartner, a Kewaunee, Wis. native. “I just love getting outside. It kinda switches things up from the daily grind, just to see some of the things that God put on this earth for us.”

Although the 14,410 feet of Mount Rainier were a little daunting, a camp below was little more within range for the 6-foot-8 forward.

Baumgartner, alongside his aunt and uncle Anna and Chris Stroud, hiked to Camp Muir, a high-altitude refuge for climbers working their way to the summit. It is the highest spot on the mountain that doesn’t require a climbing permit, though it still rises 10,080 feet above sea level.

Waiting for Baumgartner there were meadows, rockfalls, deep cravases, and yes -- even snow in 70 degree weather.

Even though he’s embarked on long hikes across land, Camp Muir was Baumgartner’s first true climbing experience.

But as if that 10-hour trek wasn’t exhausting enough, Baumgartner and his relatives took on another excursion the following day: a 12-mile hike at the nearby Olympic National Park.

It culminated into two long days of climbing -- so long that the trio had to hike in some darkness on the back end of the journeys. But even still, the cherished memory is clear as day.

“It was a great experience to get out there,” Baumgartner said of the area. “It was crazy. It’s a lot different… Just being by the ocean, too, and seeing Puget Sound and that kind of stuff, it’s just gorgeous.”

Baumgartner got the opportunity after his aunt and uncle promised him the West Coast trip following his high school graduation. And although Chris was just two weeks removed from conquering Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro -- a 19,341-foot feat -- he still helped fulfill the promise to his nephew.

But since his hike, Baumgartner has faced a new kind of mountain at Bemidji State -- redshirting.

“I kinda gotta know that everything I do this year is leading up to next year. And then everything I do that next year is gonna lead up to four more years into the senior year,” he said. “I’m not gonna be able to just blow this year off and think, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna play.’ Because I have to play next year, so I have to really put that into perspective.”

But despite a strong work ethic in the gym and weight room, Baumgartner hasn’t neglected his love for the outdoors.

“The first time I came here, I saw the lake right next to campus. I was like, ‘This is sweet. This might be the place for me,’” he said. “Besides basketball, I just like getting out on the weekends and going around the lake on my bike, or getting out and hiking in the state park. Anything like that.”

From the lakes to the forests to the Mississippi River, his nearby opportunities are pretty abundant.

Baumgartner still has multiple years to explore what Bemidji has to offer, and he knows that there’s a lot more waiting for him elsewhere, as well.

He has his eyes set on a canoeing excursion in Canada next summer and potential climbs in Alaska sometime down the road. And although mighty Mount Everest isn’t on his bucket list, he’s already facing a big enough mountain in Bemidji.

It probably won’t be his last, but it certainly isn’t his first.