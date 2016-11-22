WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU’s Mack named WCHA Rookie of the Week

The East Grand Forks native led the Beavers (5-8-1, 3-8-1 WCHA) with three assists in a 6-2 victory over St. Cloud State on Friday.

It’s the first career weekly award for Mack and the second time a Beaver has been named a WCHA Player of the Week this season. Senior goaltender Brittni Mowat earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, Oct. 11.

Mack led all freshman in the WCHA in scoring with her three assists over the weekend and tied for second with all players with three points.

She also tied for the team lead by going plus-2 and totaled 10 shots against the Huskies.

Mack currently has five points on the season -- all assists -- to lead all Beaver freshmen.