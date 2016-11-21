After yet another series sweep -- this time against Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center -- the Beavers on Monday leaped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the USCHO.com weekly top 20 poll.

It’s the first time since March 22, 2010, that the Beavers (11-2-1, 11-0-1 WCHA) cracked the top 10 in that poll. That season, coincidentally, was BSU’s last NCAA tournament appearance.

“We’re living right right now,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said after Friday’s game. “Things are going our way. We’ve been on the other side of this, and it’s good. It’s good for the guy’s confidence. It’s nice having leads, and we’re having good third periods. It’s a testament to the players.”

BSU heads into this weekend’s nonconference series with Princeton having appeared in the USCHO poll eight times this season.

They were also ranked No. 12 in this week’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine top 15 poll. That’s also the highest place BSU has been since 2010. They were No. 14 last week.

The poll numbers weren’t the only positive for BSU this weekend.

The Beavers scored in bunches in their 2-1 and 5-2 wins over NMU this weekend -- most of all forward Brendan Harms.

The senior from Steinbach, Man., had six points on the weekend and was named the WCHA’s offensive player of the week on Monday.

Harms had a goal and an assist Friday then added four assists in the first period Saturday.

“He’s a good player, but he’s been snakebit,” Serratore said of Harms. “He’s had a heck of a season and had a lot of scoring opportunities, but he’s been snakebit. So it’s good to see Harmsy get rewarded right there.”

Harms currently has 12 points (four goals, seven assists) through 14 games this season, tied with junior Gerry Fitzgerald and one behind senior Phil Marinaccio (13 points) for BSU’s scoring lead. Marinaccio had four points on the weekend and Fitzgerald two.