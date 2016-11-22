SOCCER: BSU's Stram named Academic All-American

The Elk Grove Village, Ill., native becomes the second member of the BSU soccer team to earn Academic All-America nod and the 23rd BSU student-athlete to be recognized with the honor dating back to 1977.

In 77 matches, the senior had 34 goals (second), including a program record 15 game-winners, and owns BSU’s all-time assist record with 29, for a total of 97 points (second).

Stram, a three-time Academic All-NSIC selection and 2015-16 CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team selection, carries a 3.90 cumulative GPA and is a chemistry major. She is a regular on BSU’s Dean's List and Athletic Director's 3.0 Club. In 2014-15, she was recognized as BSU’s Outstanding Analytical Chemist and was selected for BSU's 2014-15 American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award.