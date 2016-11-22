SOCCER: BSU's Stram named Academic All-American
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State senior Sarah Stram was named College Sports Information Directors of America College Division Academic All-America First Team for her efforts on the field and in the classroom.
The Elk Grove Village, Ill., native becomes the second member of the BSU soccer team to earn Academic All-America nod and the 23rd BSU student-athlete to be recognized with the honor dating back to 1977.
In 77 matches, the senior had 34 goals (second), including a program record 15 game-winners, and owns BSU’s all-time assist record with 29, for a total of 97 points (second).
Stram, a three-time Academic All-NSIC selection and 2015-16 CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team selection, carries a 3.90 cumulative GPA and is a chemistry major. She is a regular on BSU’s Dean's List and Athletic Director's 3.0 Club. In 2014-15, she was recognized as BSU’s Outstanding Analytical Chemist and was selected for BSU's 2014-15 American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award.