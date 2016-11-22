Hein, from Perham, was one of seven NSIC players nominated. He broke many BSU records this season, including total passing yards (6,116), total touchdowns responsible for (77) and passing touchdowns (59). Hein also set the BSU single-season passing efficiency record (167.4) and tied the previous record of 27 touchdown passes in one season. This all despite missing two games due to injury.

He finished the season ranked among the top 20 in the nation in seven categories, including passing yards per completion (2nd), yards per pass attempt (3rd), points responsible for per game (5th), total offense (7th), passing yards per game (8th), passing efficiency (14th) and passing touchdowns (19).

Players are nominated and voted on by the sports information directors at the 171 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions. The 42 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Nov. 28.

The winner of the 2016 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16, via a webcast and the winner will be honored at a luncheon on the University of North Alabama campus on Jan. 6, 2017.