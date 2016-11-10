Casey Reierson, a BHS and Bemidji State graduate, has taken over for Jackie Stoffel as head coach. Reierson previously served as an assistant coach on Stoffel’s staff last season.

“It’s something that’s different but it’s a lot of fun though,” Reierson said. “These girls are super fun to be around. I have a great coaching staff that’s here so we’re mellowed in, we’re ready to go and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

The Lumberjacks graduated only four players, meaning the bulk of last season’s 10-16-0 team remains with plenty of varsity experience. The team’s top four scorers are back, including leading goal scorer Jacie Lalli (14 goals-nine assists--23 points), Rachael Holm (11g-10a--21p), Madison Schultz (4g-10a--14p) and Maggie Marcotte (10g-3a--13p).

“All of our leading scorers are getting better so hopefully we can expect a few more goals out of them and maybe some assists out of them and more points,” Reierson said.

“I think it should bring some depth into the team, especially even younger players like Alexis Leitner,” Holm added. “She has had a role on varsity and so she is bringing the depth into the team. With losing only a few players, it’ll be pretty easy for us to bounce back.”

With the departure of defender Heather Olson, now a freshman on the BSU women’s hockey team, Lalli has been moved back from forward and will instead play on the blue line this season. Reierson says he hopes for Lalli to create offensively from her role on defense, just as Olson did.

“It’s definitely really different,” Lalli said. “You have a different perspective of the game but it’s really fun.”

Lalli says Olson has been a role model for her as she transitions to her new position.

“It definitely proves that you can go somewhere,” she said. “She’s definitely a role model looking after her.”

Holm says Lalli’s new role has worked to the team’s advantage in practice.

“It’s fun for us because when we get to play against her it’s more fun than being together,” Holm said. “But at the same time it’s harder and it makes everyone else work harder so it’s good for the team.”

Defense has been a point of emphasis for the new coach this preseason.

“We need to really focus in on the defensive zone,” Reierson said, “because if we can play sound defense, man-on-man coverage is what we’re going to go for, that’s going to help us a lot.”

Another hole that needed to be filled this offseason is in net. Goaltender Leighton Rockensock graduated last year and in her place will be Brooklyn Delap.

“She’s strong, she’s mechanically sound, she’s ready for the job,” Reierson said of Delap. “She might be a little bit nervous at the moment because she hasn’t had all that much experience but she played a lot--every game in JV last year. She had a little bit of time in Crookston. She played and the team played in front of her pretty well, (but) put her in a bad spot with three penalties but she still played through it.”

Reierson says the team’s weakness is its low numbers. The varsity team has 15 players, which is still enough for three lines, while the junior varsity will have two lines with some players competing on both varsity and JV.

Serving as team captains will be the trio of Paige De La Hunt, Holm and Schultz.

“Goals and expectations for our team this year are not going to include wins and losses,” Reierson said. “We’re going to be looking at specific things that we want our girls to do each game to be successful. Goals such as getting 30 shots on net, minimizing the odd-man rushes. There’s a lot of goals that we’re going to work on that hopefully lead to the wins column but we’re not going to worry about the wins, more so we’re just going to worry about doing the things that we need to do to be successful.”