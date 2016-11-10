Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings laughed when reflecting on how familiar he and his coaching staff was with Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore and his.

“You want to start talking about it… Tommy and I worked together before. I played for his brother. (MSU assistant) Todd Knott played for (Tom).... You know, we go through and we battle in recruiting, we battle when we play each other. So it’s a good rivalry.”

What might be the biggest edition of the Beavers/Mavericks rivalry -- one that dates back to the 1970s when each team was a Division II program -- begins this weekend in Mankato. The No. 15-ranked Beavers will take on the No. 11-ranked Mavericks at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Verizon Wireless Center.

”It’ll be a big weekend,” said BSU senior forward Phil Marinaccio, who had a goal and an assist in each game of BSU’s sweep of Alaska last week. “They've had our number the past couple years, since I’ve been here. But hopefully this is the year we can turn it around and grab a couple wins here.”

The Mavericks, who have won at least a share of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association crown in the past two seasons, are 28-11-2 against the Beavers since both teams moved up to Division I. Since Hastings took over on the Mavericks’ bench in 2012, MSU is 11-4-0 against BSU.

Last season the Beavers managed to win one game against the Mavericks -- a 1-0 victory in Mankato in the regular-season finale. It was a game that ended up costing the Mavericks the MacNaughton Cup title outright.

The Beavers, who are currently 8-2-0 overall and in first place in the WCHA at 8-0-0, are behind MSU in the USCHO.com rankings but ahead of the second-place Mavs in the standings.

“They’re second in the league right now and have been playing well,” BSU junior forward Kyle Bauman said. Bauman scored twice last weekend against Alaska. “We had some trouble playing down there before, but we split last year. It’s a tough place to play.”

MSU is 5-1-0 at home this season, with the lone loss coming against Ferris State two weekends ago. Overall they’re 7-3-0 and 5-3-0 in the league.

“They’re ranked high in the country for a reason,” Serratore said. “They’ve got a good hockey team. Year in and year out, they’ve been very good. They’ve got a team that’s deep on defense. They’re a little young up front but they have a lot of talent as well.”

Both the Mavericks and the Beavers are in the top three in goals scored and goals against in the league, and both have solid goaltending (BSU junior Michael Bitzer and MSU senior Cole Huggins).

Hastings said he’ll expect the best from the Beavers in both games this weekend.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount for respect for Tom,” he said. “Not only because of how he runs his program but, just the the respect I have for the man. Every single time you play against a team that he coaches, it’s hard game and if you take time off you're going to get beat. They make you play as honest a game as you can play.”