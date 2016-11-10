“I’ve been playing with her since I was a freshman so I know how physical she gets.”

Miller played on a line with Anderson for three seasons.

Now Anderson, who graduated from BSU last season, is currently playing for both the Minnesota Whitecaps and USA Women’s National Team. The Whitecaps -- which feature many of the same players as Team USA -- come to Bemidji this weekend for an exhibition series. Faceoff is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 3:07 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Center.

Anderson recently was with Team USA in Finland last weekend, where the Americans won the gold medal in the Four Nations’ Cup. The former BSU forward played in 142 career games for the Beavers, registering 57 career points (31 goals, 26 assists).

“I’m sure she’ll be whacking and hacking whenever she gets a chance,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said, also with a big smile on his face, about Anderson. “It will be really fun to see her again. We’ll enjoy it.”

Although the Beavers are looking to recover after a pair of tough losses to No. 1 Wisconsin -- BSU is currently in the midst of a six-game winless streak -- the Whitecaps are no pushover. The team features Anderson along with several recent big-time college alumni like Kendall Coyne, Hannah Brandt, Alex Rigsby, Shelby Amsley-Benzie, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

“They have a lot of talented players,” Scanlan said. “It’s going to be good for us to play against that competition.”

Still, Scanlan also stressed that this weekend would be all about the Beavers. BSU, now 4-7-1 on the season and 2-7-1 in the WCHA, will be trying to get back into the groove in league play with a solid showing against the Whitecaps.

“It’s going to give us an opportunity to play everybody that’s eligible to play, and we can make some changes in lines if we want to,” Scanlan said. “I think the big thing is we just want our players to come out and have fun and enjoy it…. I want them just to go out and play. Every series there’s a lot of pressure this weekend, but there’s no pressure this weekend. They can just go out and play.”

The Beavers have been held scoreless in their past three games and haven’t won since Oct. 15 against Ohio State. A weekend in which points aren’t on the line might be good for them, according to Miller.

“It’ll be nice to get out of conference play and switch things up a bit,” she said. “We just want to have a fun weekend overall. We can take out of it what we put into it. I think it’s always a goal for our team to come out there this weekend and get wins, but this weekend we can relax a little and just play.”