VOLLEYBALL: Yost named to All-NSIC volleyball team

She is the first Beaver to be named All-NSIC since Bethany Thompson in 2012.

Yost is currently fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a 3.83 kills per set average and leads the Beavers with a .264 hitting percentage. She has also been a key member for the Beavers’ defense and is second on the team averaging 3.15 digs per set and third with 51 blocks. Yost can become just the third member in program history to total 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs this weekend and needs just two digs to reach the milestone.

Southwest Minnesota State’s Taylor Reiss was selected as the NSIC Player of the Year while Mustangs’ head coach Terry Culhane was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

The Beavers (7-20, 3-15 NSIC) close out the 2016 season this weekend by traveling to Minnesota State Mankato and No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul.

BSU will face the Mavericks Friday at 7 p.m. followed by the top-ranked Golden Bears Saturday at 4 p.m.