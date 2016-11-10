BSU, alongside Minnesota Duluth, is heading to Wisconsin Dells, Wis., for this weekend’s MIAA/NSIC Classic. The Beavers and the Bulldogs will represent the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while Lindenwood and Central Missouri come out of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

After exhibitions against Northern Iowa and Minnesota, Bemidji State’s season will officially begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight when BSU faces Lindenwood, and then the weekend will wrap up at 5 p.m. Saturday as the Beavers are pitted against Central Missouri.

“I feel like we just got a lot of experience against two tough teams, two DI teams, so it should be a lot easier,” senior Will Harvey said of the upcoming Division II opponents. “But we need to get every nonconference win that we can, so (this weekend) is very important to us.”

It will put the Beavers to the test, as well.

Lindenwood could be one of the toughest tests for the Beaver offense all season. The Lions ranked eighth in the nation in scoring defense last season, surrendering 64.5 points-per-game. In addition, LU was 11th in blocked shots and 20th in field-goal percentage defense.

Meanwhile, Central Missouri, who won the Division II national championship in 2014, returns four starters from a year ago. The Mules have won 1,654 games in school history, making it the third-winningest program across Division II.

This weekend will mark Bemidji State’s first meeting with both teams, and BSU head coach Mike Boschee knows it will be a challenge.

“(They are) high level competition. Central Missouri won a national title a few years ago, and they look to be really good again this year. Lindenwood was a nice squad last year,” he said. “They have two different styles that we’ll have to be able to defend on back-to-back nights.”

Bemidji State has not lost a season opener since 2011, when the Beavers fell to 10th-ranked Metro State.

They will look to keep the winning streak alive this weekend, but Boschee is using the tournament to focus on his team rather than the opponent.

“Winning and losing is something that a lot of the fans and everybody else wants to worry about, but all we can really control is how well we play, how well we can execute, how hard we play,” he said. “If we’re good enough, we’ll win the game. If we’re not, we’ll go back to the drawing board and see if we can’t figure out a way to win.”