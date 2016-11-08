All told, the Beavers didn’t arrive back in Bemidji until after 8 p.m. They crossed four time zones and had the clocks change back from Daylight Saving Time in the process.

It was worth it, as the Beavers came back to Bemidji with a relatively rare sweep in Alaska -- and the six conference points that come with it.

BSU beat the Nanooks 6-2 and 3-1, extending their Western Collegiate Hockey Association winning streak to eight straight and keeping them 8-0-0 overall in the conference. They’re currently in first place with 24 points.

“Last year we tied and we won one in overtime up there,” junior forward Kyle Bauman said. “So it was huge to win both of those games.”

They were clinging to a 2-1 lead heading into the first period and managed just three shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, but senior forward Phil Marinaccio did a spin-o-rama backhander past Alaska goaltender Davis Jones to get some insurance.

Marinaccio, who had a goal and an assist in both games, admitted that the Beavers were a little gassed by the end of Saturday night’s contest.

“That trip definitely took a toll on us,” Marinaccio said. “But (Alaska) also came out a lot harder after that Friday game. That’s part of the reason why the score was closer.”

This is true, but it’s also true that the Bemidji State teams of the past might not have found the extra gear to pull away in the third quarter. Especially on the road after a long, grueling trip -- Fairbanks is the toughest trip in college hockey.

“That’s a testament to the guys,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “There were times where (Alaska) took control of the game, but we weathered a few storms, but we hung on and we found a way to get it done.”

We’re still just a month into the college hockey season, but already BSU looks like a team that can contend, down the stretch, with the big dogs in the conference. The Nanooks aren’t one of those teams, but they’re always difficult to beat at home -- even the best teams often struggle in Alaska.

“We have a lot of things going our way right now,” Serratore said. “We’re getting good goaltending, we’re getting a lot of team defense. We’re kinda chipping in offensively now with a lot of different guys, which is good to see as well.”

Junior Michael Bitzer has played every minute for the Beavers so far in net, and remains in the top 10 in every national category. He, along with the BSU defensive corps that features just one senior and one junior, have allowed a league-best 1.50 goals per game (it’s also second in the country, behind only Dartmouth, who has played just three games).

And BSU, despite having just one double-digit scorer so far in junior Gerry Fitzgerald (he has 10 points, with four goals and six assists), has 13 players with at least one goal and four players (Fitzgerald, Marinaccio, Bauman and Brendan Harms) with four goals each.

Sure, the Beavers aren’t a nationally elite team yet. They still have some ways to go to get there. But the two wins in Alaska were a great start to show that they’ve gotten over the hump of mediocrity and are about to legitimately contend for the WCHA crown.

This weekend’s trip to Minnesota State, the reigning conference champion who has been a perennial powerhouse as of late, will tell the Beavers even more about themselves.

“It’s a big weekend for us to kind of prove who we are, and show how good we are as a team,” Bauman said. “They’re a ranked team too. We’re one-two in the league. It’s definitely a big opportunity for us.”