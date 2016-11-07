MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers climb to No. 15 in rankings

The Beavers swept Alaska by scores of 6-2 and 3-1 last weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska, to improve to 8-2-0 overall and 8-0-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Minnesota Duluth remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll after collecting all 50 first-place votes.

BSU will travel to Mankato to face another ranked opponent from the WCHA in Minnesota State. The Mavericks (7-3-0, 5-3-0 WCHA) are ranked No. 11 this week. The Beavers will meet Minnesota State at 7:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.

Also cracking the top 20 from the WCHA for the first time this season is Lake Superior State who enters the rankings at No. 20.