MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers climb to No. 15 in rankings

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Nov 7, 2016 at 10:09 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team climbed three spots in the USCHO.com Division I men’s poll, moving up from No. 18 to No. 15.

    The Beavers swept Alaska by scores of 6-2 and 3-1 last weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska, to improve to 8-2-0 overall and 8-0-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

    Minnesota Duluth remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll after collecting all 50 first-place votes.

    BSU will travel to Mankato to face another ranked opponent from the WCHA in Minnesota State. The Mavericks (7-3-0, 5-3-0 WCHA) are ranked No. 11 this week. The Beavers will meet Minnesota State at 7:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.

    Also cracking the top 20 from the WCHA for the first time this season is Lake Superior State who enters the rankings at No. 20.

