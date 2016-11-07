The senior led the Beavers to a road sweep of Alaska over the weekend, factoring in both game-winning goals and tying for the WCHA weekend lead with four points.

The forward from Nobleton, Ontario, recorded a goal and an assist during BSU’s four-goal third period in Friday’s series opener, scoring the eventual game-winner 1:02 into the frame and assisting on the final goal of the 6-2 win.

On Saturday, Marinaccio earned an assist on the tie-breaking, game-winning goal before bagging a third-period goal as the Beavers won 3-1. The Beaver scored his two goals on just three shots while finishing the weekend with a +3 rating.

This is Marinaccio’s second career WCHA weekly award, as he was also selected Rookie of the Week during his 2013-14 freshman season.

In addition to Marinaccio, Alabama-Huntsville's Kurt Gosselin was named Defensive Player of the Week and Ferris State goaltender Justin Kapelmaster earned the league's Rookie of the Week honor.

Marinaccio’s award is the fourth WCHA honor the Beavers have received this season. Goaltender Michael Bitzer was twice named Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31 and defenseman Zach Whitecloud was selected Rookie of the Week following his collegiate debut Oct. 7-8.