SOCCER: Beavers left out of NCAA tourney field

The Beavers finished the season with an overall record of 14-5-1 and an 11-3-1 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The team’s season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota State Mankato in the NSIC tournament semifinals last Friday.

The Mavericks went on to defeat Augustana 1-0 to win the NSIC tournament title.

Minnesota State and Minot State are the NSIC’s two representatives to the NCAA Central Region tournament. The Mavericks will host the first and second rounds in Mankato and will have a first-round bye by virtue of their second-seed in the region. Minot State received the No. 5 seed.

Beavers forward/midfielder Dani Nelson was selected to the NSIC All-Tournament Team for her performance in the tournament. The sophomore scored one goal in a 3-1 quarterfinal win last Wednesday over St. Cloud State.