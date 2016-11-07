WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU falls to No. 1 Wisconsin

The Beavers (4-7-1, 2-7-1-0 WCHA) were shutout for the third straight game, marking the first time since 2008 that BSU had failed to score in three games. The loss is the fourth straight for the Beavers who have not won since a 4-1 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 15.

Sarah Nurse got the Badgers (11-0-1, 9-0-1-1 WCHA) on the board with her short-handed breakaway goal at the 10:08 mark of the first period.

Wisconsin scored another goal three minutes later to snap BSU’s 30 consecutive penalty kill streak with Abby Roque’s power-play goal.

Alexis Mauermann scored her second goal of the season to make it 3-0 about two minutes into the second. Mauermann struck again 4:44 into the third period to pull the Badgers ahead 4-0.

Nurse notched her second goal of the game with 4:41 remaining. A power-play goal by Roque with 18 seconds left brought the game to its final score of 6-0.

The Beavers were unable to breakthrough on the power play, going 0-for-6 on the advantage while Wisconsin went 2-for-7 with an extra attacker.

Junior Erin Deters made 35 saves in her second start of the season as she falls to 1-1-0.

Badgers goaltender Ann-Renne Desbiens recorded her 44th career shutout to break the NCAA all-time record and improve to 11-0-1 on the year.

Bemidji State will have a break from WCHA play when the Beavers host the Minnesota Whitecaps in an exhibition series next weekend. Former Beaver Stephanie Anderson will return to the Sanford Center with the Whitecaps after competing for gold-medal-winning Team USA at the Four Nations Cup last weekend.

Friday night’s game against the Whitecaps will start at 7:07 p.m. while Saturday’s will begin at 3:07 p.m.