Team USA defeated Canada 5-3 on Saturday as the Americans claimed their seventh championship and second-straight in the event. Anderson played in three games in the tournament and tallied one assist.

The former Beaver has now won three championships as a member of Team USA after winning gold at the 2015 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship and at the 2015 and 2016 Four Nations Cup tournaments.

Anderson will return to Bemidji this weekend with the Minnesota Whitecaps for an exhibition series against BSU.