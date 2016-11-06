The Beavers scored twice on the power play and added a third goal with just more than two minutes to play to beat Alaska, 3-1, at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.

The win kept the Beavers (8-2-0) a perfect 8-0-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, keeping them atop the league standings with 24 points.

BSU’s Charlie O’Connor scored a first-period power play goal while Brendan Harms added another in the second that turned out to be the game-winner. Gerry Fitzgerald had assists on both scores, while Harms and O’Connor also added helpers on each of the other’s goal.

Ross Heidt scored on the man-advantage for the Nanooks (3-7-0, 2-4-0) to tie things up in the first.

In the third period, the pace slowed considerably and neither team looked particularly sharp. Alaska outshot BSU 4-3 in the final 20 minutes but the Beavers mostly seemed to be interested in keeping the Nanooks away from BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer, who made 21 saves.

The Beavers, clinging to their 2-1 lead, were stuck on just two shots on goal for much of that time until Phillip Marinaccio scored a pretty backhander on Alaska goaltender Davis Jones at the 17:44 mark. The goal, assisted by Dillon Eichstadt, was BSU’s third and final shot on goal in the period.

Alaska pulled Jones with 1:48 left in the game but the Beavers held on for the win.

The Beavers will look to keep their undefeated streak intact next weekend when they head to Mankato to take on instate rivals Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.

Bemidji State 3, Alaska 1

BSU 1 1 1 -- 3

UAF 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period -- 1, BSU, O’Connor (Harms, G.Fitzgerald), 14:36, PP; 2, UAF, Heidt (Basara, Van Tetering), 12:03, PP.

Second Period -- 3, BSU, Harms (G.Fitzgerald, O’Connor), 17:19, PP.

Third Period -- 4, BSU, Marinaccio (Eichstadt), 17:44.

Shots On Goal -- BSU, 12-8-3--23; UAF, 7-11-4--22. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bitzer (22-21); UAF, Jones (23-20). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 4-8; UAF, 3-6. Power Plays-Opportunities -- BSU, 2-for-3; UAF, 1-for-4.