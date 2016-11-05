VOLLEYBALL: Beaver rally falls just short

The Beavers (7-20, 3-15 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) took control early in the first set, but then UIU (13-14, 7-11 NSIC) went on a 5-0 spurt to regain an 11-10 advantage. The teams traded leads for the remainder of the set, until ultimately Bemidji State broke a 22-22 tie with three of four points, taking the 25-23 win.

Upper Iowa responded in the second set, using a 7-0 run to grab an 8-3 lead. Although the Beavers kept within striking distance for the entirety of the set, miscues costed them late and the Peacocks evened the match up with a 25-21 win.

The third set was up for grabs. Despite surrendering seven of the first 10 points, BSU evened it up at 7-all. Neither team grabbed a significant lead, but instead traded points all the way to a 20-20 tie. The Beavers then took a lead at 21-20, and again at 22-21, but the Peacocks ran off the next four points for a backbreaking 25-22 win.

But the Beavers were dominant in set four. Both the offense and defense clicked, and BSU broke a 5-5 tie with a commanding 10-4 run to take a 15-9 edge. Bemidji State cruised from there en route to a 25-17 win, forcing a fifth set.

“Our intensity and excitement was up I think because we knew we were making points and serving and passing well, playing good defense, making good shots,” said BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer. “I think that helped (to) get a little momentum… We challenged them in that set, and just kind of took the lead because momentum swung our way.”

But the Beavers weren’t the same in the fifth.

Tied up at 5-all, Heather Fletcher sent down a kill on the end line that would have given BSU a 6-5 lead. But instead it was ruled out of bounds -- a controversial call by the linesman -- and Upper Iowa took the one-point advantage.

Bemidji State never recovered, and UIU held off any comeback attempts to finish off the win, 15-10.

“In the fifth set, what we didn’t get there again was just being in system and getting free balls,” said Ulmer. “In set four, we were... passing perfect, so you can hit whatever you want to hit.”

Jessica Yost finished the match with 24 kills and 22 digs, while Amanda Tronick tallied 21 and 18. Shelby Haney finished with a career-high 57 assists, and Fletcher tied a career high with a team-high seven blocks.

The Beavers will hit the road for its final weekend of the season, starting with a 7 p.m. matchup at Minnesota State Mankato on Friday.