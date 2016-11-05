CROSS COUNTRY: Beavers end season at NCAA Central Regional

The Beavers recorded a team score of 829 to place 29th in the 32-team field. BSU averaged 25:10.98 per runner in the 6,000-meter event. Following Paulzine, Jane Austin finished 159th (24:46.26), Kealy Madison took 170th (25:03.23), Autumn Huju placed 185th (25:52.93) and Julia Welciek came in 191st (26:21.29) as the Beavers’ season came to a close.

The University of Mary, which won the 2016 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title, placed two runners among the top three, including individual champion Alexis Zeis, to claim the regional championship. The Marauders scored 60 points to beat fellow NSIC school Minnesota Duluth (94).

Zeis won her second-straight individual title and led a group of NSIC competitors that placed seven runners in the top 10.