On Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska, the Beavers scored four third-period goals to knock off the Alaska Nanooks, 6-2, and remain perfect in league action.

“I was proud of the guys. It was a good third period,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore told the Beaver Radio Network following the game. “They played with a lot of urgency, a lot of passion and a lot of will.”

Junior forwards Gerry Fitzgerald and Kyle Bauman each scored twice for the Beavers, who are now 7-2-0 overall and 7-0-0 in the WCHA.

BSU led just 2-1 after two periods thanks to a first-period goal by senior forward Charlie O’Connor and a second-period strike from Bauman. The Nanooks (3-6-0, 2-3-0 WCHA) had used a James LaDouce late first-period tally to pull even with BSU after the first 20 minutes.

But the Beavers were able to pull away in the final frame.

Senior forward Phillip Marinaccio made it 3-1 just 62 seconds into the third before Fitzgerald scored a pair of power play goals midway through the period -- both one-timers from the left dot -- to make it 5-1.

Bauman’s second goal was BSU’s sixth of the game and happened exactly nine minutes into the third.

Colton Leiter scored on the power play for the Nanooks with just three minutes remaining for the game’s final goal.

BSU outshot Alaska 32-18 with goaltender Michael Bitzer stopping 16 shots. The Nanooks’ Jesse Jenks made 26 saves in the loss.

Aside from Fitzgerald and Bauman’s two goals for BSU, O’Connor (a goal and an assist) and freshman defenseman Zach Whitecloud (two assists) also had two points for the Beavers.

The teams return to the ice at 10:07 p.m. Saturday night for game two of the series.

Bemidji State 6, Alaska 2

BSU 1 1 4 -- 6

UAF 1 0 1 -- 2

First Period -- 1, BSU, O’Connor (Eichstradt), 13:33; 2, UAF, LaDouce (Unassisted), 16:54.

Second Period -- 3, BSU, Bauman 1 (Unassisted), 4:41.

Third Period -- 4, BSU, Marinaccio (O’Connor), 1:02; 5, BSU, G.Fitzgerald 1 (Marinaccio, Whitecloud), 5:23, PP; 6, BSU, G.Fitzgerald 1 (L.Fitzgerald, Whitecloud), 8:03, PP; 7, BSU, Bauman 2 (Unassisted), 9:00; 8, Leiter (Frye, Thompson), 16:54, PP.

Shots On Goal -- BSU, 12-11-9--32; UAF, 6-7-5--18. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bitzer (18-16); UAF, Jenks (32-26). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 5-10; UAF, 5-10. Power Plays-Opportunities -- BSU, 2-for-6; UAF, 1-for-5.