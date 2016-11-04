The Beavers (4-5-1, 2-5-1 WCHA) know exactly what to expect from this weekend’s series with the Badgers (9-0-1, 7-0-1 WCHA) in Madison, Wis.: An unrelenting attack and smothering defense from the nation’s top team. The teams face off at 2:07 p.m. today and 1:07 p.m. Sunday at LeBahn Arena.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Scanlan said. “We know we’re going to have to be on our A-game and this group is looking forward to the challenge.”

BSU is looking to bounce back with some positives after suffering its first sweep of the season last weekend against North Dakota. UND beat BSU 5-2 in Grand Forks, N.D., then won 2-0 in Bemidji for the second part of the home-and-home series.

One big positive for the Beavers so far is their work on the penalty kill -- they’re currently 28-for-29 on the PK, which leads the WCHA and the country, and they haven’t allowed an opponent to score a power play goal since the season opener Sept. 30 at Syracuse.

However, the Beavers have struggled on their own power play. They’re just 5-for-45 (11.1 percent), and were held to 0-for-8 on the player-advantage last week against UND.

Scanlan said he hopes the Beavers can fix the power play some this weekend against the top-ranked Badgers.

“Special teams are always really key in this league,” Scanlan said. “Our penalty kill has been doing great, no question, but the power play could have made the difference for us (last Saturday) with all the chances we had. But we have to stay with it. It tends to go in cycles.”

The Badgers might be without forward Annie Pankowski this weekend -- she is in the Four Nations Cup tournament in Finland playing with Team USA -- but they should have the rest of their roster intact.

“Last weekend they only had nine forwards, but they just don’t drop off,” Scanlan said. “Each line has an outstanding player or two on it, maybe three. They have great defense and they have (goaltender) Desbiens once you get past that.”

The Beavers were shut out at Wisconsin last season, losing 4-0 and 3-0, but they won 2-1 at LeBahn in 2015.

Joyce still questionable

The Beavers still don’t know if they’ll be without junior defender Alexis Joyce this weekend.

Joyce was hit in the head/neck area during the third period of Saturday’s game with North Dakota. She was on the ice for about 10 minutes but eventually left the ice, with help, on her feet.

Scanlan said she seemed to be doing OK earlier this week.

“In terms of the protocol, they have to follow, she already met certain conditions, so we’re guardedly optimistic that she’ll be able to go this weekend,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Anderson on Team USA

Former Beaver star Stephanie Anderson is also suiting up for Team USA in the Four Nations Cup this week.

Anderson, a forward, has played in all three of Team USA’s games so far and had an assist in the Americans’ 4-0 victory over Finland on Wednesday. Team USA beat Sweden 6-0 earlier in the week but fell to rivals Canada 3-2 on Friday.

The Americans will take on the Canadians again in the gold-medal game at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.