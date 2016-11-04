VOLLEYBALL: Beavers swept by Winona State

“It’s certainly a good team, but we made them look better than they are,” he said. “We definitely took a step back in some ways. System defense and system offense were not good. We were expecting to have a really good night, and it just kind of blew up.”

The Warriors (23-3, 14-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) made quick work of Bemidji State at the BSU Gymnasium, claiming the match in three sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-20).

After giving up a 6-1 run to open the first set, the Beavers (7-19, 3-14 NSIC) worked it back to 14-11. But the Warriors took over and won it 25-16.

WSU dominated early in set two, earning a match-high 10-point lead at 23-13. The Beavers fought back and won the next four points, but ultimately lost the set 25-20.

In set three, the Beavers grabbed the first three points before giving up the next four. From a 5-5 tie a few points later, Winona State took the next six points and didn’t look back. The Warriors won the set 25-20 to complete the sweep.

“We made that worse for ourselves,” Ulmer said. “I’m not trying to take anything away from Winona State, they were a fantastic, well-coached, very disciplined team. We were undisciplined on our side of the net, and it made for a really easy game for them.”

As Friday was senior night, it was fitting to have seniors Jessica Yost and Amanda Tronick leading the Beavers’ side of the stat sheet. Yost finished with 11 kills and nine digs, while Tronick tallied 11 kills and seven digs.

Today’s 4 p.m. matchup with Upper Iowa is parents’ day, and it closes Bemidji State’s home season.

“It’s fun to have them, we’re going to miss them a lot,” Ulmer said of the seniors who are playing at the BSU Gymnasium for the last time today. “We’re excited for them and what the future holds, but we’re going to take advantage of the last three games we get with them.”