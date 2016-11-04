SOCCER: Beavers bounced from NSIC Tourney

The match remained scoreless through the first 44 minutes until the third-seeded Beavers were called for a foul. The Mavericks’ Dana Savino took the resulting free kick and found the back of the net for the first goal of the game with only seconds left in the half.

No. 2 seed MSU won the shot battle 14-4 in the first half, including a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Mavericks continued to play at a similar clip in the second half.

Goals in the 52nd and 59th minutes by Jenny Hoerter and Alesha Duccini, respectively, increased the lead to 3-0 in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

BSU was unable to string together any chances to mount a late comeback. The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 22-8 with an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.

Bemidji State goalkeeper Catherine Arneson made five saves and allowed three goals in the loss as her record now stands at 8-2-1.

The future of the Beavers, who are now 14-5-1 overall, is left to the NCAA Tournament selection committee. BSU is seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance and was ranked seventh in the most recent Central Region rankings.

The Central Region tournament field will be announced at 5 p.m. Monday.