WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU falls to Bison in exhibition opener

BSU struck first on junior Sierra Senske’s post move in the paint, but that 2-0 mark would be Bemidji State’s only lead of the night.

The Beavers stuck around for the first five minutes, trailing just 13-10 after a Hanna Zerr layup, but the Bison exploded shortly after.

NDSU ran off an 18-0 spurt in a 6 minute, 33 second span. The run stretched their lead to 35-13, and although senior Tatum Sheley stopped the bleeding with a jumper midway through the second quarter, the Bison responded with another six in a row to propel them to a 46-22 halftime lead.

BSU rode the long ball to open up the third quarter. After Senske connected on a layup, senior Aimee Pelzer and Sheley alternated on trio of triples, capping off an 11-0 run that brought the deficit to 15.

The Beavers got it closer just once -- on a late layup by Zerr to make it 73-59 -- but North Dakota State still came away with a comfortable 79-59 win.

Despite the loss, Bemidji State outscored the Bison 37-33 in the second half, a 28-point difference from the first 20 minutes.

Sheley finished with 18 points to lead the Beavers. Senske followed with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Pelzer pitched in nine points and Zerr added eight.

Brianna Jones led all scorers with 19 points for the Bison, and Taylor Thunstedt tallied 14. The duo both came down with 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double, as well.

The Beavers will return to Bemidji for its home and regular-season opener against Mayville State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.