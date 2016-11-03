SOCCER: Seven BSU players, coach Stone earn All-NSIC honors

In addition, Szurek was been named as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Jim Stone earned NSIC Coach of the Year honors.

Szurek is the second player in BSU soccer history to gain defensive player of the year honors after moving from midfield to defense in the offseason. She posted a goal in a team-high 1,657 minutes played.

Stone earned his second NSIC Coach of the Year award (he also won in 2005). BSU, which is 13-4-1 overall and 11-3-1 in the NSIC, is making its eighth consecutive NSIC tournament appearance.

In addition to Szurek and Stone, the NSIC also announced Minot State’s Ninfa Ramirez as its offensive player of the year, while the league’s goalkeeper and freshman of the year nod went to Minot State’s Erin Rafferty.

The Beavers will take on Minnesota State Mankato in an NSIC quarterfinal match at noon today in Minot, N.D. The winner goes to the NSIC Championship match at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minot.